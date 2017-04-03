Quantcast

Dylan to play Shelburne Museum in June

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Bob Dylan returns to the Green Mountains this summer.

The influential singer and songwriter will be playing a June 20 date with his band at the Shelburne Museum, Higher Ground announced Monday.

Dylan's last gig in Vermont was at the Champlain Valley Expo in July 2009.

