Dylan to play Shelburne Museum in June

More mosquitoes are expected to be buzzing around this year compared to last year. Experts say you can blame the increased rain and that the recent storm isn't helping.
Presents, food and medicine have gone undelivered by FedEx. Residents from across Vermont have reached out to WCAX News saying they're not receiving packages.
Crews were on the scene of a major water main break in Barre City Tuesday night.
A sad ending to the search for a missing woman in Colchester.
Police are looking for a murder suspect in Massachusetts. Authorities say his SUV has Vermont license plates.
A swim with friends turned deadly in New York's North Country..
A crash closed Route 14S in East Montpelier early Wednesday morning.
Police in New Hampshire are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist and injured his passenger.
