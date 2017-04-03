Quantcast

Quiros fires lawyers in Jay Peak fraud case

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Miami businessman accused of massive fraud involving foreign investors' money in Vermont developments has fired his lawyers, hired a new one and is seeking access to funds to pay his legal bills.

Ariel Quiros, owner of Jay Peak ski resort, is accused by Vermont and the Securities and Exchange Commission of misusing $200 million raised from foreign investors.

Quiros' former lawyers filed a motion last week to be excused from the case.

The Caledonian Record reports that Quiros recently asked a judge to allow him to use up to $1 million in an insurance policy to pay his legal fees.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

