Quantcast

25 teens cited for underage drinking - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

25 teens cited for underage drinking

Posted: Updated:
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Twenty-five teens have been cited for underage drinking after a crackdown in South Burlington.

State Liquor Control officers joined staff from Higher Ground for the special enforcement on Friday. They say they screened about 200 people heading to the Hyperglow event. Of those, 25 were cited for underage drinking and referred to diversion. 

Officers also found three people using fake IDs.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.