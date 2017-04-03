Quantcast

Vt among states suing Trump over energy-efficiency standards

WASHINGTON (AP) - A 10-state coalition led by New York and California is suing the Trump administration over the delay of energy-efficiency standards for consumer and commercial products.

The states announced Monday they had filed notice with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in New York seeking review of a series of actions by the Energy Department to delay final standards for devices, including ceiling fans, portable air conditioners, commercial boilers and walk-in coolers and freezers.

The standards are among the scores of energy-saving, Obama-era initiatives stalled under Trump.

If implemented, federal estimates said the six standards would eliminate 292 million tons of planet-warming carbon emissions over a 30-year period, saving consumers $24 billion in electricity costs.

The Energy Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

