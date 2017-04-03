Vt among states suing Trump over energy-efficiency standards

Christie ends shutdown, but beach pictures left an imprint Christie ends shutdown, but beach pictures left an imprint New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed his final budget after a three-day state government shutdown that included a viral photo of him lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public because of a budget... New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed his final budget after a three-day state government shutdown that included a viral photo of him lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public because of a budget impasse.

Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspect marched in victim's vigil Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspect marched in victim's vigil Prosecutors say the suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest and also talked about how she resisted. Prosecutors say the suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest and also talked about how she resisted.

Officer's killer had ranted about police killing and abusing Officer's killer had ranted about police killing and abusing Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition. Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to cover abortion Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to cover abortion Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity. Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.

Utah lawmaker urges solutions to crime after car hits crowd Utah lawmaker urges solutions to crime after car hits crowd Police were searching Wednesday for a woman who drove onto a sidewalk near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five others. Police were searching Wednesday for a woman who drove onto a sidewalk near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five others.

Baltimore homicide victim was police official's brother Baltimore homicide victim was police official's brother Baltimore's 173th homicide victim of the year has been identified as the brother of the police department's spokesman. Baltimore's 173th homicide victim of the year has been identified as the brother of the police department's spokesman.