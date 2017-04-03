Leahy, dems secure votes for Gorsuch filibuster

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidency
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidency
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticism
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticism
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win