Vt. officials issue warning on tax phone scams

State officials and those who help folks prepare their taxes have a warning Monday. There is a new round of IRS telephone scams targeting Vermonters. WCAX spoke with one woman who was a recent scam victim.

State officials wanted to stress that everybody is a potential target to phone scammers who seem to be able to stay one or two steps ahead of the law.

There has been a lot of publicity recently about phone scams, calls on your cellphone or landline from people posing as IRS officials. No one is immune.

"On Friday, March 24, I received a voicemail message that said I needed to call a number before they proceeded with legal allegations," said Cheryl Willette.

Willette is the Director of Finance at Washington Electric Co-op. She never thought she could fall for that phone scam, but she was wrong.

"I was very, very upset. I am a finance person, I didn't think I would be taken in by this, but again they were not asking me for my Social Security number and until the end of the call they were not asking me for money, they were giving me information which made me think that it was credible. So, that's what I found scary," said Willette.

Which is why, with the April tax deadline looming, The Vermont Attorney General and other officials are again calling for people to be vigilant.

The attorney general says there has been a 25 percent increase in reported telephone scams this year, 4,000 alone involving the IRS scam.

And he says these cases are almost impossible to prosecute.

"This is difficult you have to get past the identity part here that is a hard nut to crack to be perfectly honest with you," said T.J. Donovan, D-Vermont Attorney General.

Donovan and Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom say the best way to defeat fraud is through awareness. Willette agrees. She recognized the scam when the caller finally asked for money and the caller swore at Willette when she wouldn't cooperate.

"Hang up and if you want to contact the IRS there are numbers on their website to contact them," said Willette.

And authorities say if you get a phone message or call from a number you do not recognize, don't answer it. And don't call back.

According to the Attorney General's Consumer Assistance office, between 2014 and 2016 there were five reports from Vermonters who actually paid money out do to an IRS scam. The total amount for all five consumers who were scammed was almost $40,000.

Another way to make sure your taxes are in order, is to use free preparation services, like Capstone Community Action in Barre. Visit www.capstonevt.org, or call (802) 477-5148.

You can also contact the Attorney General's Consumer Assistance Program at 1-800-649-2424 or visit

https://consumer.vermont.gov .