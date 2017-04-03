Quantcast

The role of Vermont restaurant inspectors - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

The role of Vermont restaurant inspectors

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A recent WCAX report about a mouse spotted in a Rutland fast food restaurant prompted questions about the role Vermont health officials play in complaints.

Eva Mckend spoke with Vt. Health Department Food & Lodging Program Chief Elisabeth Wirsing. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.