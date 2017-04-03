Hotel Saranac close to reopening

The historic Hotel Saranac is one step closer to reopening after undergoing major renovations.

The hotel has been an iconic image in the village of Saranac Lake for nearly a century. In 2013 it was purchased by the Roedel Companies. For over a year it was been undergoing major renovations in an effort to restore the historic architecture. Nearby businesses hope the reopening will boost the economy.

"It's a win-win, because not only are they bringing this new establishment, but they're also bringing this new life. Especially in that area of town where it's been vacant. It's nice to see things fill up, hopefully the sidewalks as well," said Brianna Sanford, Blue Moon Cafe.

Reservations are now being accepted online through the Hilton Curio Collection for dates beginning on November 17. Hotel officials say they plan to open the business up and accept earlier reservations this summer, but they have not decided on an official date yet.