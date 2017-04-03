Cheap camera helps Vt. police investigate home break-in

Police say it was a brazen burglary as thieves were caught on camera, but thanks to some affordable technology they're close to cracking the case. It's one of those home purchases that you don't really realize the true benefit of until you need it.

A home surveillance camera costing just over a hundred bucks has allowed police to identify at least one person of interest and close in on making an arrest.

It's video of one of the most personal crimes, a home break-in. This one was in Grand Isle on Sunday and shows two suspects stealing a safe. And a piece of wood was thrown at a little dog who was helpless and the only one home.

Neighbors say one of the men seen in the video was spotted walking through the neighborhood earlier in the day and looked suspicious.

Steve Corron, neighbor: He asked where 28 Lakeview Road was.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: Which there isn't one, right?

Corron: There's isn't no 28 Lakeview.

Corron says at the time, he didn't think it was enough to call police, but he later wished he did when he saw a news article linking to the burglary caught on camera.

"On Facebook, his picture popped up and I'm like 'hey, that was the guy who was on there.' Then everything put together and it made sense," said Corron.

The burglary was caught on a small home surveillance camera which cost the resident under $200. A motion alert on his phone led him to video of the suspects that had already gotten away.

But it may not be for long.

"It absolutely could be the difference of arresting somebody or not," said Lieutenant Maurice Lamothe, Vermont State Police.

State Police say the days of getting fingerprints are changing. They're crediting quick access to home surveillance like this to leading them closer to cracking burglary cases.

"They've been very successful for us. They're relatively inexpensive, they give people a peace of mind and they put it on social media," said Lamothe.

Channel 3's Facebook post of the crime reached over 40,000 people and was shared more than 130 times in less than 24 hours.

And it's social media exposure, like this, that's brought in names and solid leads.

"This is a more immediate response. And people know each other. Social Media is huge," said Lamothe.

The resident did not want to speak to us on camera, but says the suspects got away with a shotgun, drone, cash and personal information.

