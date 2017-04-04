South Burlington leaders want to be included in bringing F-35s

South Burlington leaders are taking another step to get a seat at the decision-making table for bringing F-35s to South Burlington. They say the Federal Aviation Administration hasn't responded to a first request and now they're making another push to be heard.

South Burlington's Council leaders say they're drafting a second letter to the FAA asking to be included in F-35 planning. They want more of a say on what's happening in neighborhoods, especially with so much up in the air.

"It's always been a dark cloud hovering over this neighborhood just wondering what's going to happen," said Jen Parsons, a South Burlington resident.

Parsons says things are still unclear despite recent meetings by the Burlington International Airport and the FAA to try to explain what's going to happen.

"Some of us who are right on the cusp are wondering," she said. "Do I put an addition on my house, do I spend the money to make the house into more of a long-term house that I would want to stay in? Or maybe the airport is going to frivolously change their mind again."

She's talking about the noise maps that residents are waiting to see from the F-35s. Right now, decisions are being made off the old F-16 maps.

"Hopefully, next year and beyond that we will be able to apply for money for sound insulation," said Nick Longo, the director of planning and development at the Burlington International Airport.

Longo says over the next 12 to 18 months, there will be public meetings to brainstorm ideas on noise mitigation for houses within the 65-decibel line. South Burlington leaders say the problem is the FAA has said that won't work.

"We asked the FAA directly. They said they recommend home buyouts and that is the only effective form of noise mitigation being offered that works completely," said Meaghan Emery, vice chair of the South Burlington City Council.

A 62-page report came out from the Department of Defense saying the F-35 is barely fit to fly, according to top leaders. It cites problems with the wings and opening a cannon door causing major problems for getting the plane off the ground. The feds' top assessor doesn't even think the F-35s will likely be ready until 2020, which means people living here are going to be sitting in limbo even longer.