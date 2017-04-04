Weinberger calls for more cops in Burlington

Just days after a fatal stabbing on Church Street, Burlington's mayor discussed his priorities for the coming year in his State of the City address.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, says the Queen City needs more officers to address what he calls an opioid epidemic and a failing mental health system.

"The administration's FY '18 budget will add three new sworn officers in July, increasing the size of the department for the first time in 15 years. And we plan to add to add two more, increasing the size of sworn officers 5 percent by FY '19," Weinberger said.

Weinberger told Burlingtonians he wants to provide tools and training for police to respond with minimal use of force.

"The budget will include funding for new specialized equipment and the professional education of a team of over a dozen officers," Weinberger said.

Community policing was one of many topics the mayor talked about in his State of the City address Monday. He says he wants to add three firefighters to the city's department, but will not be requesting a tax increase in the next fiscal year.

Weinberger also called out President Donald Trump in his speech, saying that shutting off immigrants is morally wrong.

"At a time when the federal government is trying to close doors and turn its backs on our most pressing challenges, we here in Burlington must continue to work harder than ever to keep our doors open," Weinberger said.

Weinberger said in recent years, the city has welcomed about 300 new Americans annually, but he only expects up to 15 people through September due to the current immigration policy.

There were some issues that city councilors wished the mayor would have spent more time on in his address.

"How are we going to secure the future of Burlington Telecom as a locally controlled asset for civic engagement and economic development because we have until next January to direct the sale," said Jane Knodell, P-Burlington City Council.

"Vermont and Burlington both are getting more expensive to live in and so we really need to pay attention to that," said Kurt Wright, R-Burlington City Council.

"We're trying to fix that by working with the university and college to house more of their students in purpose-built and on-campus housing," Weinberger said. "We need new zoning for the downtown."

The mayor also stressed that he's focused on reducing chronic homelessness. He said he plans to almost double the budget given to the Burlington Housing Trust Fund.