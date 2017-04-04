Knodell re-elected Burlington City Council president

Jane Knodell was re-elected Monday as president of the Burlington City Council.

After she was elected, she talked about the way she wants the council to work with the administration of Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

"I hope to have the council to act as a very strong and independent body, in strong partnership with the administration and his team, not adversarial, but also not a rubber stamp," said Knodell, P-Burlington City Council.

Knodell ran unopposed.