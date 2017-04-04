Quantcast

Knodell re-elected Burlington City Council president - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Knodell re-elected Burlington City Council president

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Jane Knodell was re-elected Monday as president of the Burlington City Council.

After she was elected, she talked about the way she wants the council to work with the administration of Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

"I hope to have the council to act as a very strong and independent body, in strong partnership with the administration and his team, not adversarial, but also not a rubber stamp," said Knodell, P-Burlington City Council.

Knodell ran unopposed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.