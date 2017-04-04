Super Bowl trophy coming to Vermont Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Patriots' latest Super Bowl trophy is coming to the Vermont Statehouse.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to talk to lawmakers on Friday about the Pats' stunning comeback win in Super Bowl 51. He will also sign a proclamation celebrating the team's success.

The prize known as the Lombardi Trophy will then be displayed on the first floor of the Statehouse. The first 500 fans to line up outside the Statehouse doors will be given tickets to see it.

The governor's remarks will start at noon, and public viewing will start at 12:30 p.m.

The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 on Feb. 5 in the first ever overtime game in Super Bowl history.

