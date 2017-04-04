Vermont bill would protect student journalists

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont House committee is taking testimony on a bill that would protect student journalists and their media advisers.

The bill says public school or public college officials would not be allowed to censor the content of school-sponsored media, without showing that a particular publication will cause irreparable harm.

Content shall also not be suppressed because it involves political or controversial subject matter or is critical of the school or its administration.

Under the bill, a student journalist may not be disciplined when following those rules and the student's media adviser also is free from discipline for protecting a student journalist who followed the rules.

The House Committee on Education is taking testimony on the proposal on Tuesday.

