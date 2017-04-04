Vt. Supreme Court ponders gas pipeline beneath Hinesburg park

A showdown in the state's highest court over a controversial natural gas pipeline in what may be the last major legal battle by opponents to stop Vermont Gas' Addison Pipeline. The multiyear showdown over the completion of the pipeline boiled down to just a half-hour of oral arguments before the Supreme Court Tuesday.

At the center of the fight-- Geprags Park in Hinesburg. The 2,000-foot easement is the final link required to complete Vermont Gas' 41-mile pipeline.

"The law, in this case, cannot be subservient to the fact that Vermont Gas was in a huge hurry to get their pipeline in the ground," Rachel Smolker said.

Smolker is among a group of Hinesburg residents opposing the pipeline under the park. Lawyers for the group say the Public Service Board was wrong to allow the easement because the park was already dedicated for public use by the family that donated the land. They say it can't be used for another public use without approval from the Legislature.

"What I can say is what we have here is a 2,000-foot pressurized pipeline full of an explosive gas going through a public park and we know there's going to need to be maintenance of it," said Rob Woolmington, a lawyer for the opponents.

Lawyers for Vermont Gas, responding to questions from the justices, argued the pipeline does not disrupt the park and is a compatible use.

Vt. Supreme Court Justice Harold Eaton: I'd like you to tell us why this is compatible. What is the compatibility here between a public park and a gas line? It seems to me that's different than a railroad and an electric line.

Jeff Behm/Lawyer for Vermont Gas: It's compatible because it does not interfere materially with the public's existing use of the park.

In between the protests and legal fights, Vermont Gas officials admit the last several years have been challenging. They say they're elated the section through the Hinesburg park should be finished by next week.

"We're really looking forward to having this project completed," said Don Rendall, the CEO of Vermont Gas. "We're on the cusp and I'm very pleased with the outcome."

But the outcome of this case remains high stakes. The company has already sunk more than $165 million into the project-- about double initial estimates. A ruling against Vermont Gas on this park issue could force the company to shut down the new pipeline and possibly seek an alternate route.

Security was tight at both the Vermont Supreme Court and the state Pavilion building, where a live video feed of Tuesday's half-hour hearing was available for the overflow crowd. Unlike some previous pipeline hearings in Montpelier, there were no reports of any protests or disruptions.

