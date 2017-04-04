NH child services working to close 2,800 overdue investigations

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state's child services agency is working to close 2,800 investigations that remain open past a recommended 60-day deadline.

The Division for Children, Youth and Families will begin allowing workers up to four hours of overtime per week to close out those open investigations. Investigations are supposed to be closed with 60 days of starting but many are pushed aside when other priorities arise.

State health officials shared the plan Monday with a legislative committee.

Health officials are asking for $153,000 for the overtime and may hire an outside firm to help close the cases if the overtime work is not effective.

The division's director was recently placed on leave after the Concord Monitor reported the agency rapidly closed out 1,500 cases last year without full assessments.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.