NY officials propose updated guidelines for wildlife areas

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State environmental officials are seeking public comment on updated plans for 234,000 acres of wildlife management areas.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing the first overhaul of the management plan since 1979, with changes reflecting current practices.

The management plan spells out practices such as controlling undesirable vegetation, maintaining wetlands for waterfowl, planting trees, mowing brush and cutting trees to create openings in the forest.

The updated version removes outdated practices like planting non-native autumn olive and multiflora rose, and maintaining up to 5,000 acres of agricultural habitat for wildlife and related recreation.

The plan is available on the DEC website - http://on.ny.gov/2ouCzDz.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.