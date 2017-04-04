Former Vermont principal pleads guilty to embezzlement

NEWARK, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont principal has pleaded guilty to using school accounts to buy $5,000 worth of merchandise, including an air conditioner, generator and television.

The Caledonian Record reports 41-year-old Patrick Ely, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement and petit larceny in exchange for a deferred sentence of several years and 15 days on a work crew. He has to pay back much of the money.

In April 2016, state police seized 29 items from Ely's home that were purchased using school accounts and a school credit card. A report said items belonging to the school also were found.

Ely resigned as principal of the Newark Street School and from the St. Johnsbury School Board.

