Vt. man sentenced for child sex abuse

Police say he preyed on kids and Tuesday he learned his fate. The Jericho man faced a judge in Burlington.

WCAX News heard emotional pleas from Claude Harrington's lawyer asking for mercy from the court. But Harrington's own daughter took the stand to ask the judge to keep her father behind bars for life.

"Your honor, I'd just like to apologize," said Harrington.

It was a tearful apology in court from a child predator who admitted to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old last year.

"I understand the damage I've caused and the problems I've caused him and I'm fully responsible for that," said Harrington.

The state says sorry doesn't cut it and pointed out that this child was not Claude Harrington's first victim. He was convicted in 1989 of abusing children while working at the Salvation Army in Barre. His lawyers then argued that with treatment, he could return to the community.

"He successfully got outpatient treatment and here we are again with him violating a child in our community in the most intimate way," said the prosecutor.

A forensic psychologist told the court Harrington would need near-constant supervision if he was released, but Harrington's own daughter asked the judge to lock him up.

"I was the one that reported him. He does not deserve to be released at all and any punishment that he gets he deserves," said Harrington's daughter.

Harrington's lawyer admitted her client needs supervision for the rest of his life, but pleaded for a shorter time behind bars.

"His one desire is that he not die in jail," said Margaret Jansch, Harrington's lawyer.

The judge said she was more concerned about protecting the public from a predator.

"I'm going to impose a sentence that I think is necessary to incapacitate you so that you do not victimize other children again in the community," said Judge Nancy Waples, Vt. District Court.

That sentence is 10 years to life in prison.

Harrington is 68, which means he will be at least 78 when he's released. The judge told him that she did take his age into account with the sentence. She said if he'd been younger, she would have given him more time behind bars.

Related Stories:

Was a notorious child predator allowed to strike again?

Jericho man accused of sexually assaulting child