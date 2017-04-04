UVM student charged with sexual assault

A University of Vermont student faces serious charges after police say he sexually assaulted two women on campus.

Investigators say on Saturday and Monday, Nikolai Kalininskii, 19, went into two women's dorm rooms in the Living and Learning complex and touched their genitals.

They also say he admitted to doing it during a controlled text with one of the victims and in an interview with police.

"It's something that we had to take action on, we felt, immediately to be addressed yesterday, for that reason, especially with two of them," said Sgt. Christopher Nadeau of the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.

Police say they don't believe there are any other victims.

Kalininskii is a foreign exchange student from Russia. He is being held on $25,000 bail. He's also now banned from the entire campus.