Mediator called into Burlington teacher contract talks

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

An update on the ongoing struggle between the Burlington School Board and teachers union.

The Board announced Tuesday that a mediator will be brought in next week to resolve issues that have remained unfinished since the impasse in March. Among those are things like operational changes, health care and raises.

The school board says the union wants a nearly 8 percent salary increase when you factor in retirement benefits. The Board wants a raise of less than 1 percent.

