Crash closes Route 15 in Colchester for hours

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Route 15 in Colchester was closed for hours Tuesday morning after a crash.

Police say a drunken driver was speeding and crashed into a utility pole around 1 a.m. That took down wires, so crews had to close the road while those were fixed.

The driver, Evan Harwood, 21, from Connecticut, was treated at the hospital and released.

