2 Canadian men accused of possessing 30 lbs. of pot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Two Canadian men have been arrested in Vermont, accused of possessing 30 pounds of marijuana.

The U.S. attorney's office says 67-year-old Robert Eldridge and 56-year-old James Gauthier, both of Quebec, were arrested Sunday night in North Troy, just south of the border. Authorities said they saw Gauthier hiking through woods south from Canada, then saw him put two duffel bags into a car being driven by Eldridge.

U.S. Magistrate John Conroy released Eldridge on conditions pending his next hearing. Gauthier has been detained until a hearing Wednesday.

A lawyer for Eldridge said Tuesday his client will plead not guilty. Gauthier's lawyer didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

