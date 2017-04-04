Bill would give NH towns option to ratify delayed votes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - House Speaker Shawn Jasper wants to give towns that postponed their elections due to a snowstorm a way out of facing potential lawsuits from voters who may have been disenfranchised.

Jasper is proposing letting towns ratify the results of their elections by holding another vote. A bill he's sponsoring would give towns that moved Election Day the option of letting townspeople vote to ratify, or confirm, the results on May 23.

Jasper believes it was illegal for towns to move their elections and he's warned towns could face lawsuits. But he says ratifying the results would prevent further chaos.

His plan is now before the House's election law committee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.