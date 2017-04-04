Quantcast

Car crashes into Rutland store

RUTLAND, Vt. -

A car slammed into a Rutland business Tuesday afternoon.

A white Buick struck the front window of Tops on Route 7 just before 2 p.m. Rutland fire officials say the driver was an elderly woman. They could not say what caused the woman to drive into the wall but they believe it was accidental.

They say the driver was not seriously injured.

"We got here and saw that the vehicle was up into the window. It hit one of the bullards that knocked it into the air. So, it went through the window and it didn't hit the structure," said Lt. Robert Miles, Rutland City Fire Department.

Officials estimate the damage to the store is about $2,000. Tops representatives would not comment on the incident. 

