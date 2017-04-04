Killington Ski Resort announces upgrades to Bear Mountain

A plea deal for the woman accused of killing a Vermont social worker and three of her own relatives.
A plea deal for the woman accused of killing a Vermont social worker and three of her own relatives.
Former U.S. Attorney Tris Coffin offers some perspective on major developments in two high-profile murder cases in our region.
Former U.S. Attorney Tris Coffin offers some perspective on major developments in two high-profile murder cases in our region.
It’s every parent's nightmare-- a child's death. Now, a little boy in state custody has drowned and at least two investigations are underway.
It’s every parent's nightmare-- a child's death. Now, a little boy in state custody has drowned and at least two investigations are underway.
New details about the murder of a UVM student were revealed in federal court today.
New details about the murder of a UVM student were revealed in federal court today.
Burlington Police have released body camera video of an altercation involving officers and a South Burlington woman. The chief says it clears his officers of the woman's complaints of abuse.
Burlington Police have released body camera video of an altercation involving officers and a South Burlington woman. The chief says it clears his officers of the woman's complaints of abuse.
A home in Champlain, New York, was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.
A home in Champlain, New York, was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.
Police say a pedestrian was hit in Barre and they're looking for the driver responsible.
Police say a pedestrian was hit in Barre and they're looking for the driver responsible.
Police say a baby was injured on a flight that landed in Burlington early this morning.
Police say a baby was injured on a flight that landed in Burlington early this morning.