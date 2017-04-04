Killington Ski Resort announces upgrades to Bear Mountain

The Killington ski resort announced that Bear Mountain will be getting $110 million in upgrades. They include new townhouses, a remodel of the base lodge, a new lift and new trail configurations.

"That is a part of the mountain where we have needed a lift out on that area. It really helps the flow and it's pretty much right now, it's the No. 1 requested improvement from all of our pass holders, so people are really excited about bringing that back," said Mike Solimano, Killington Ski Resort president.

The permitting process has already begun and groundbreaking is expected to take place in the spring of next year.