Hunt's Chili Kits recalled

Check your pantry because we have a food recall we need to tell you about.

The maker of Hunt's Chili Kits says it is recalling some of its products because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

The company says there have been no reports of people getting sick and consumers should return kits to the store where they bought them.

The recalled 44-ounce kits have "best by" dates of April 4, April 5 and May 1.