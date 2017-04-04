NY police take autism training course

Police in the North Country are getting some specialized training. They're learning how to interact with people who have autism.

When Stephanie Cooper was a law enforcement officer in New Orleans, she says she had no idea what autism was. Now that she has a child with autism, she wants to make sure no other officers are in the dark about how to interact with someone on the spectrum.

"I understand officers have to make split-second decisions and by them taking the autism training course that gives them that extra tool needed that when they make that split-second decision, they can say directly that I have all the training. I know that my decision was right," said Cooper.

Cooper now runs a nonprofit called the Autism Law Enforcement Response Training Corporation. She travels across the country to provide free courses to officers to learn how to respond better in emergency situations. This week she flew up to the North Country.

"Whatever we can do to help the community and help law enforcement and help emergency services, any agency that is going to be, I don't want to say dealing with our children, but helping our children, because everybody on the spectrum is completely different," said Tammy Davis, Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York.

Officers from multiple agencies, such as the New York State Police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office attended the course at the Community Center in Dannemora, where they got to interact with several people with autism.

"You really are not in the driver's seat, and as law enforcement, we generally like to lead the way, but for most of these situations, we would have to take a step back and observe more and allow them to guide us through the situation as long. As nobody's life's in danger, that's probably the best-case scenario for us," said Lt. Nicholas Leon, Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Cooper says she hopes that by teaching officers how to work with individuals with autism, they will be better prepared to help them during emergencies.

"Individuals with autism have communication issues and social interaction issues, so their normal response to an emergency situation or call will not work or may not work always with an individual with autism, and I try to teach them the different behaviors and characteristics of autism," said Cooper.

It's an effort to make sure both the officers and people with autism stay safe.