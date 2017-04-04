Can you get your weekly exercise all at once?

There is new research about how to break up your weekly workouts. Experts typically recommend you put in 150 minutes each week and break it up into five 30-minute workouts.

But what if working out five days a week isn't in the cards for you?

Recent evidence in the Journal of the American Medicine Association suggests it is doable to cram the entire time into your weekends and still reap the health benefits. However, doctors warn anyone who does this to take precautions against overuse injuries.