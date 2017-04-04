Quantcast

Winooski man pleads guilty to sex assault

WINOOSKI, Vt. -

There was a guilty plea Tuesday from a Winooski man accused of sexual assault.

David Stillwell, 48, was accused of forcing a minor to perform sex acts on him in the 1990s.

As part of the plea agreement, Stillwell will serve 8 to 20 years in behind bars with credit for time served.

