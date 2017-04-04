Women's World Cup race will return to Killington

Despite the weather, it was all smiles at Killington. That's because the women's World Cup is coming back.

The constant drizzle definitely kept the crowds away, however, the skiers and riders who did venture out onto the mountain say the spirits are high and the future looks bright.

"We are totally excited," said Josh Eckler, skiing.

Eckler may have been soaked from head to toe Tuesday, but that didn't stop him from jumping on Killington's Superstar chair and making some turns.

"I'm close to getting a hundred days this year so I got to make every day count. So, three runs in the rain it has got to happen," said Eckler.

But what's giving Eckler and other skiers added motivation on this day is the news that the FIS World Cup alpine races are coming back to the mountain for two more years.

"The excitement. It brought a lot of people to town. And it is just good for skiing in New England in general," said Eckler.

Upward of 30,000 people turned out this past November to watch the best female skiers in the world. That included Burke Mountain's Mikaela Shiffrin. It was the first time in 25 years a World Cup event was held on the East Coast and Killington did not disappoint.

"It is a World Cup party of Alpine ski racing you do not want to miss," said Herwig Demschr, Powdr Corporation.

Demschr is a senior executive at the Powdr Corporation, Killington's parent company. He says the event was six years in the making and the party was just one of the reasons why the United States Ski Association agreed to come back for the next two Thanksgiving weekends.

"Show that we have super horsepower from a snowmaking perspective, and we also wanted to promote skiing in the eastern part of the United States," said Demschr.

An industry-wide event that saw many benefits even though it cost $1.2 million more than it made.

"We had people working the race hill from all different resorts, from Stowe to Mount Snow. You know everybody was here pitching in," said Mike Solimano, Killington president.

And the crowds and added skiers helped give the local economy a big boost. Eckler's Trailside Inn was sold out.

"Great for business, great for skiing," said Eckler.

Of course, they are hoping for snow rather than rain this November. However, judging by last year's World Cup race this mountain will be ready no matter what.