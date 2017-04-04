Quantcast

Vt. Supreme Court justice nominee attends pipeline hearing

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Vermont's latest pick for the Vermont Supreme Court got some on the job training Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge Karen Carroll sat in on Tuesday's Vermont Gas pipeline hearing.

Carroll was picked by Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, to replace Justice John Dooley.

If confirmed, she will be the third woman on the high court, making a female majority.

