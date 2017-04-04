Sanders: Gorsuch's rulings could undermine democracy

A showdown looms on Capitol Hill for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Republican senators said that "one way or the other" Judge Neil Gorsuch will be a member of the high court by the end of the week. But they will likely have to change the rules to make it happen.

Maine independent Sen. Angus King became the 44th senator to announce that he would not support Gorsuch. That's enough for them to block the vote.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, reiterated that Gorsuch would not get his vote.

"Do I believe that he will vote to overturn Citizen's United? Absolutely not. Furthermore, I suspect that he will vote to undermine our democracy even further," said Sanders.

Sanders brought up the Citizen's United case because it was a 5-4 vote and illustrates how one vote can make the difference in a split court.

Sanders said that ruling undermines democracy by allowing corporations to spend unlimited money in the political process.