Vt. special educator admits hitting child with autism

A Northeast Kingdom special educator admitted to hitting a 6-year-old autistic boy in the classroom. That special educator says she spoke up before the March incident, telling the superintendent and principal she didn't have the skillset to work with this autistic student, but was ignored.

We aren't identifying the boy or his mother but the violence against her son has her speaking out.

"We get to school and he would point at the teacher. And that's when I knew something was up," the victim's mother said.

Prosecutors say Kimberly Swett, 47, hit a nonverbal autistic child at Derby Elementary School where she worked as a special educator. An investigation by Vermont State Police and the Department for Children and Families led to a charge of cruelty to a child under 10.

"She took a rope that was approximately 20-inches long and knotted and struck Juvenile 1, a 6-year-old," Orleans County State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett said.

The rope is typically used to help guide special needs children through school hallways. But court documents reveal Swett used it against the boy after a fight over which bathroom he could use. It left a raised welt, described by school workers as 4-inches long and about 1-inch wide.

"He just said, 'Him hit me.' And you know then somebody was hurting him," the child's mother said.

In a letter submitted to the school's principal, Swett details the incident with the child throwing a chair at the wall before she hit him in the back with a rope. She also confesses that she's "not cut out for this line of work" nor has she ever been.

On the same day of her arraignment, Swett accepted a deal with prosecutors, entering a plea of no contest to a charge of cruelty to a child under 10.

"I made a horrible mistake," Swett said. "I wish that it could be taken back, every second of every day."

Now, Swett will have to do community service and attend counseling.

"She came here and took immediate responsibility in court today, which we almost never see. So the outcome was, I think, just under the circumstances," Barrett said.

But the boy's mother says it's not enough of a price to pay.

"He's not the same," she said. "He has night terrors, crawls in my bed at night."

Swett voluntarily resigned and turned in her education license.

As part of the plea deal, she cannot work with kids. An assault charge was also dismissed.

WCAX has previously reached out to Derby's superintendent and asked about any past conduct issues with Swett. They would not comment.

