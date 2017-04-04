Quantcast

Celebrating Free Cone Day in Burlington

Celebrating Free Cone Day in Burlington


BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Well it wasn't exactly ice cream weather, but that didn't stop Ben & Jerry's fans from lining up for Free Cone Day.

The ice cream giant hands out free cones once a year at locations around the world. This year's event was a little different in Burlington. The scoop shop is undergoing renovations, so Ben & Jerry's took the party outdoors.

The promotion went until 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

