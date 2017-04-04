Fire destroys Peru home

A home has been destroyed by a fire in Peru, New York.

The Peru Fire Department was the first to arrive at the scene of the fire on the corner of Ratcliffe Drive and Haynes Terrace. Officials say no one was hurt and no one was home when the fire broke out. By the time they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

"When I come around the corner it was heavy black smoke and flames coming out of the corner of the building. It was pretty much an exterior attack," said Chief Kevin O'Neil, Peru Fire Department.

Multiple fire departments responded including Keeseville, South Plattsburgh and Ausable. It didn't take long for crews to put out the flames. Officials say the cause is still being investigated and the house is a total loss.