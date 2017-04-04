Tests find toxic chemicals in St. Johnsbury office building

We now know what was in the air in an office building in St. Johnsbury that was evacuated last week.

Eighty-five state workers were evacuated from the buildings at 67 to 72 Eastern Avenue last Thursday.

Tuesday, the state announced the results of testing there that found the levels of three toxic chemicals were above the level of concern. PCE and TCE were concerns in two of the three buildings. Chloroform was a concern for one of those same buildings. PCE and TCE are carcinogens and exposure is linked to increased risk of kidney, bladder and blood cancers. TCE can also hurt developing babies. But the state says the levels found in the air were lower than those in the cancer studies and the chemicals leave the body after 1-2 days.

The state has asked the property owner to fix those problems and they're looking for a temporary space for employees. They expect to have that plan in place in the coming week.

More information on PCE -- https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/ToxProfiles/tp18-c1-b.pdf

More information on TCE -- https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/ToxProfiles/tp19-c1-b.pdf

More information on chloroform -- https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/ToxProfiles/tp6-c1-b.pdf

