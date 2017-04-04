Wildlife Watch: Amphibians on the move

With this week's rain frogs and salamanders are on the move. So why is amphibian migration important? And what can you and your kids be looking for?
Steve Parren is with Vermont Fish and Wildlife and Jim Andrews is with the Vermont Reptile Atlas. They appeared on "The :30" to tell us more about the migration and how you can help. Watch the video to see.
