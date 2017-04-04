Expert advice on personal finances

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Every April, the nation recognizes Financial Literacy Month. It's an effort to ensure Americans create and maintain good habits when it comes to managing their money.

Steven Lambert and Cheryl Pickreign are branch managers at the Vermont State Employee's Credit Union. They appeared on "The :30" to offer up some tips on debt, budgets and much more. Watch the video to see.

Click here for more on VSECU's financial literacy seminars.

