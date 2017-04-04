Quantcast

New tool in the war on opiates in our region - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

New tool in the war on opiates in our region

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There's a new player in the war on opiates in Vermont. Gifford Health Care is adding an addiction medicine specialty to its behavioral health department.

Dr. Christopher Lukonis is leading the effort. He appeared on "The :30" to tell us more about how it's working and whether a mix of medicine and therapy can make a difference.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.