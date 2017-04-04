Will extra police presence make Burlington safer?

City leaders say they plan to add five officers to the Burlington police force to increase the department's presence in the community.

"That's 200 additional hours of police time on the street a week. These extra five officers will allow us to continue delivering 911 response, but really enhance our foot response, as well," said Chief Brandon del Pozo, Burlington Police Department.

Right now, the Burlington Police Department has about 100 officers. In Monday night's State of the City address, Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, said he hopes to add five more by the 2019.

"City Hall Park, North Street, the downtown area, the waterfront-- you should all see officers there consistently and more of them as time goes on," said del Pozo.

Penny Shtull is a criminologist who teaches at Norwich University.

"It's not really the number of police officers so much that we put on, but what those officers are doing the can play a significant role in addressing crime," said Shtull.

Shtull says the department's focus on community policing is what she thinks will make a difference.

"They're engaging in proactive versus reactive policing, and that's what's important in reducing crime. So engaging the community, targeting hot spots or geographic areas of high crime," said Shtull.

Chief del Pozo says the department is also getting more training and equipment to respond to mental health and addiction problems.

"One of the things we're planning on doing is requiring an emergency response vehicle, and that's going to have all of our nonlethal equipment and our devices for safety subduing people and controlling situations on the road," said del Pozo.

The department has come under fire in recent years for what some have called an excessive use of force. In 2013 a man was shot and killed by police after he reportedly came charging at them with a shovel. Last year, a 76-year-old man was shot and killed by an officer after he reportedly threatened authorities with a knife. Chief del Pozo says these new tools are meant to minimize use of force.

"We want the force to be as minimal as we can, so nonlethal devices and teamwork and various techniques and teamwork will help minimize that force and that's the vision here," said del Pozo.

"We have devices to force doors open or keep doors shut, things to protect cops' bodies, things to help us isolate a crime scene, some medical response equipment. Really a wide range of equipment," said del Pozo.

These changes were announced just days after a fatal stabbing on Church Street. Del Pozo says this incident isn't what prompted these changes, but highlights the need for more foot patrol.

Mark Hughes from the Justice for All organization says he hopes there is clear transparency and communication with the community about the department's changes.

Related Story:

Weinberger calls for more cops in Burlington