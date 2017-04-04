Will extra police presence make Burlington safer?

The man in charge of Vermont's child protection system is speaking publicly for the first time after a foster child drowned earlier this week.
A Bridgewater man is accused of a stabbing just hours after being released from jail.
State police say a 59-year-old man scammed donors to a cancer charity by keeping cash from hundreds of collection boxes he placed at businesses in upstate New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.
A driver has been accused of traveling 111 miles an hour in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 91 in Vermont.
Police say a Vermont man who overdosed last week in the town of Hartford ingested the same type of heroin that has been linked to a recent rash of overdoses in Brattleboro.
Hannaford Supermarkets is recalling some Carrot Bar Cake that may have nuts not listed on the label.
Contractors and vendors owed millions of dollars after the owner and president of a Vermont ski resort were accused of massive fraud will soon see their bills paid.
An unsuccessful bid to block construction of a salt shed and rail transfer facility in Vermont has resulted in more than $500,000 in legal fees for both sides.
