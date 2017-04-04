65 arrested in Vt. arrest warrant sweep

There were dozens of arrests in Vermont Tuesday as cops cracked down on outstanding warrants.
Vermont State Police say in all, 65 people who failed to show up in court for a variety of charges were picked up in a statewide effort.
Investigators say the people involved were wanted on charges ranging from misdemeanors to felonies.
A plea deal for the woman accused of killing a Vermont social worker and three of her own relatives.
Former U.S. Attorney Tris Coffin offers some perspective on major developments in two high-profile murder cases in our region.
It’s every parent's nightmare-- a child's death. Now, a little boy in state custody has drowned and at least two investigations are underway.
New details about the murder of a UVM student were revealed in federal court today.
Burlington Police have released body camera video of an altercation involving officers and a South Burlington woman. The chief says it clears his officers of the woman's complaints of abuse.
A home in Champlain, New York, was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.
Police say a pedestrian was hit in Barre and they're looking for the driver responsible.
Police say a baby was injured on a flight that landed in Burlington early this morning.
