65 arrested in Vt. arrest warrant sweep

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There were dozens of arrests in Vermont Tuesday as cops cracked down on outstanding warrants.

Vermont State Police say in all, 65 people who failed to show up in court for a variety of charges were picked up in a statewide effort.

Investigators say the people involved were wanted on charges ranging from misdemeanors to felonies.

