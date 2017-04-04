U.S. Women inspire young hockey players

After going 3-0 in the preliminary round, the U-S has advanced straight to the semifinals of the Women's Hockey World Championships. They will face Germany in the semis Thursday night in Plymouth, Michigan.

Team USA has clearly settled into the tournament just fine after threatening to boycott the event if it didn't get a new deal with USA Hockey. The new contract between the two sides allows women's players to earn $70 thousand dollars a year, but that's not all. WCAX Sports' Scott Fleishman visited a hockey clinic, meeting future benefactors of this deal.