65 people arrested after statewide police sweep

Dozens of Vermonters were arrested after a rare statewide warrant sweep.

It all went down Tuesday. Those taken into custody have pending criminal charges in Superior Court, both felonies and misdemeanors, and failed to uphold court obligations which led to the arrest warrants.



Police released mug shots for some of the 65 people who were picked up, but said not all of them were available. They range in ages with some as young as 20 and the oldest was 74. This is often done on a local level, but it's unusual to do it statewide.



Authorities say it was not to target high-profile criminals, but more so those accused of common crimes. The offenses ranged from failure to appear in court, DUI, driving with a suspended license and failure to register as a sex offender.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: How did you decide who to prioritize?

Capt. Michael Manley, Vermont State Police: That was up to the individual station to look at the names that they had and decide who they were going to try to locate based on who they thought was in the area still.

"Sometimes witnesses move, people become forgetful. But for the most part, I don't think that's the issue. It's an issue of whether or not justice gets done in a timely way," said Scott Williams, Washington County State's Attorney.

The sweep included more than 100 law enforcements officers from State Police to U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Marshals to local police, sheriff deputies, game wardens and the DMV.



It started early in the morning and went all day. State's attorneys and commanding police officers recommended who was targeted in this sweep. The bench warrants brought the suspects right to court and many have already been arraigned.



There are still many warrants that haven't been executed and police say efforts like this could be ongoing.

The Vermont State Police list of those arrested in the sweep:

1) ACCUSED: Daniel Ackerman

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

2) ACCUSED: Francis Robb

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gilman, VT

3) ACCUSED: Tristan Dunbar

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

4) ACCUSED: Blake Hill

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

5) ACCUSED: Charles Burt

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

6) ACCUSED: Sonja Riendeau

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

7) ACCUSED: Silvio Bajura

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

8) ACCUSED: Scott Chandler

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

9) ACCUSED: Desireah Fosmer

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

10) ACCUSED: Young Lim

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

11) ACCUSED: Taylor Howes

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, VT

12) ACCUSED: Brittany Valente

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

13) ACCUSED: Justin Hodgin

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

14) ACCUSED: Gordon Ritchie

|AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT

15) ACCUSED: Vaughn Wilcox

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

16) ACCUSED: Kevin Demars

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

17) ACCUSED: Ronald Kreth

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

18) ACCUSED: Sharon Frappier

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

19) ACCUSED: Nichole Reynolds

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

20) ACCUSED: Faith Shorey

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

21) ACCUSED: Derek Netzel

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. George, Vermont

22) ACCUSED: Kyle Root

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

23) ACCUSED: Arthur Smith

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

24) ACCUSED: Carl Holcomb

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, VT

25) ACCUSED: Jesse McMahon

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

26) ACCUSED: Russell Larson

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

27) ACCUSED: Rebekah Milks

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

28) ACCUSED: Robert Cavacas

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

29) ACCUSED: Sarah Stark

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

30) ACCUSED: Douglas Grimes

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

31) ACCUSED: Zachary Bridge

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

32) ACCUSED: Justin Michalke

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

33) ACCUSED: Caleb Palmer

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

34) ACCUSED: Zachary McNeil

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

35) ACCUSED: George Ottenbreit

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

36) ACCUSED: Wayne Hutchins

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

37) ACCUSED: Nathan Robtoy

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

38) ACCUSED: Shannon Berger

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

39) ACCUSED: Christopher Gaudette

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

40) ACCUSED: Wendy Jarvis-Gallant

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

41) ACCUSED: Michaela Plunkett

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

42) ACCUSED: Christina Cronin

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

43) ACCUSED: Daniel Smith

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

44) ACCUSED: Sarah Pelissier

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

45) ACCUSED: William Bean

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

46) ACCUSED: Timothy J. Williams

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

47) ACCUSED: Cassandra St. Onge

AGE:27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

48) ACCUSED: Jesse Ramcke

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

49) ACCUSED: Joseph Logan

AGE:23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

50) ACCUSED: Darlene Horne

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

51) ACCUSED: Melissa Garey

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

52) ACCUSED: Reginald Mongeur

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

53) ACCUSED: Megan S. Pinsker

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

54) ACCUSED: Jason Bradley

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

55) ACCUSED: Steven Broomall

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

56) ACCUSED: Alan Coulombe

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

57) ACCUSED: Terrance W. Derrick

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

58) ACCUSED: Charles Genson

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

59) ACCUSED: Kimberley Bouchard

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

60) ACCUSED: Donald Catella

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

61) ACCUSED: Taylor Dattilio

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Virginia (hometown unavailable)

62) ACCUSED: Lionel Watson

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

63) ACCUSED: Clyde Willis

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT (press release issued by Newport Police Department)

64) ACCUSED: Daniel Abbott

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

65) ACCUSED: Eliza Ray

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT