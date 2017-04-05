65 people arrested after statewide police sweep

Dozens of Vermonters were arrested after a rare statewide warrant sweep.
It all went down Tuesday. Those taken into custody have pending criminal charges in Superior Court, both felonies and misdemeanors, and failed to uphold court obligations which led to the arrest warrants.
Police released mug shots for some of the 65 people who were picked up, but said not all of them were available. They range in ages with some as young as 20 and the oldest was 74. This is often done on a local level, but it's unusual to do it statewide.
Authorities say it was not to target high-profile criminals, but more so those accused of common crimes. The offenses ranged from failure to appear in court, DUI, driving with a suspended license and failure to register as a sex offender.
Reporter Tyler Dumont: How did you decide who to prioritize?
Capt. Michael Manley, Vermont State Police: That was up to the individual station to look at the names that they had and decide who they were going to try to locate based on who they thought was in the area still.
"Sometimes witnesses move, people become forgetful. But for the most part, I don't think that's the issue. It's an issue of whether or not justice gets done in a timely way," said Scott Williams, Washington County State's Attorney.
The sweep included more than 100 law enforcements officers from State Police to U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Marshals to local police, sheriff deputies, game wardens and the DMV.
It started early in the morning and went all day. State's attorneys and commanding police officers recommended who was targeted in this sweep. The bench warrants brought the suspects right to court and many have already been arraigned.
There are still many warrants that haven't been executed and police say efforts like this could be ongoing.
The Vermont State Police list of those arrested in the sweep:
1) ACCUSED: Daniel Ackerman
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
2) ACCUSED: Francis Robb
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gilman, VT
3) ACCUSED: Tristan Dunbar
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
4) ACCUSED: Blake Hill
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
5) ACCUSED: Charles Burt
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT
6) ACCUSED: Sonja Riendeau
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
7) ACCUSED: Silvio Bajura
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
8) ACCUSED: Scott Chandler
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
9) ACCUSED: Desireah Fosmer
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
10) ACCUSED: Young Lim
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
11) ACCUSED: Taylor Howes
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, VT
12) ACCUSED: Brittany Valente
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
13) ACCUSED: Justin Hodgin
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT
14) ACCUSED: Gordon Ritchie
|AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT
15) ACCUSED: Vaughn Wilcox
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
16) ACCUSED: Kevin Demars
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
17) ACCUSED: Ronald Kreth
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
18) ACCUSED: Sharon Frappier
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT
19) ACCUSED: Nichole Reynolds
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
20) ACCUSED: Faith Shorey
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
21) ACCUSED: Derek Netzel
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. George, Vermont
22) ACCUSED: Kyle Root
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
23) ACCUSED: Arthur Smith
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
24) ACCUSED: Carl Holcomb
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, VT
25) ACCUSED: Jesse McMahon
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT
26) ACCUSED: Russell Larson
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT
27) ACCUSED: Rebekah Milks
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
28) ACCUSED: Robert Cavacas
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
29) ACCUSED: Sarah Stark
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
30) ACCUSED: Douglas Grimes
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT
31) ACCUSED: Zachary Bridge
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
32) ACCUSED: Justin Michalke
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
33) ACCUSED: Caleb Palmer
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
34) ACCUSED: Zachary McNeil
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
35) ACCUSED: George Ottenbreit
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
36) ACCUSED: Wayne Hutchins
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
37) ACCUSED: Nathan Robtoy
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
38) ACCUSED: Shannon Berger
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
39) ACCUSED: Christopher Gaudette
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
40) ACCUSED: Wendy Jarvis-Gallant
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
41) ACCUSED: Michaela Plunkett
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
42) ACCUSED: Christina Cronin
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
43) ACCUSED: Daniel Smith
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
44) ACCUSED: Sarah Pelissier
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
45) ACCUSED: William Bean
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
46) ACCUSED: Timothy J. Williams
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
47) ACCUSED: Cassandra St. Onge
AGE:27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
48) ACCUSED: Jesse Ramcke
AGE:30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
49) ACCUSED: Joseph Logan
AGE:23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
50) ACCUSED: Darlene Horne
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
51) ACCUSED: Melissa Garey
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
52) ACCUSED: Reginald Mongeur
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
53) ACCUSED: Megan S. Pinsker
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
54) ACCUSED: Jason Bradley
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
55) ACCUSED: Steven Broomall
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
56) ACCUSED: Alan Coulombe
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
57) ACCUSED: Terrance W. Derrick
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
58) ACCUSED: Charles Genson
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
59) ACCUSED: Kimberley Bouchard
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
60) ACCUSED: Donald Catella
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
61) ACCUSED: Taylor Dattilio
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Virginia (hometown unavailable)
62) ACCUSED: Lionel Watson
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
63) ACCUSED: Clyde Willis
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT (press release issued by Newport Police Department)
64) ACCUSED: Daniel Abbott
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
65) ACCUSED: Eliza Ray
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
