$5M gift endows Dartmouth athletic director position

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A family led by a 1970 graduate of Dartmouth College is endowing the athletic director's position at the Ivy League school with a $5 million gift.

Officials say the gift from Ed Haldeman, his wife Barbara and their three children and their spouses will substantially expand the athletic director's ability to invest in programs that boost Dartmouth's competitive advantage and improve the student-athlete experience.

Nearly a quarter of Dartmouth students participant in varsity sports. Including club and intramural teams, about 75 percent of all undergraduates participate in sports of some kind.

In the last three years, the college has received more than $24 million from alumni and friends to endow a dozen coaching positions.

