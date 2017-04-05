New Hampshire infrastructure needs upgrades, money

By MICHAEL CASEY

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's roads, bridges and other infrastructure are suffering from years of neglect and require extensive funding to maintain and modernize them.

That was the conclusion from a report released Wednesday by the New Hampshire section of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which gave the state's infrastructure a grade of C-minus. The state's airports and energy systems scored best with a C-plus, while its ports, wastewater and stormwater systems fared the worst with a D-plus.

The report, the first since 2011, follows a nationwide report last month that gave the country's infrastructure a D-plus.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has pledged to invest tens of millions of dollars in repairing roads, bridges and schools and the Legislature has include money for infrastructure in its two-year, $11.9 billion spending plan.

