Quantcast

Congressional art competition open to NH high schoolers - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Congressional art competition open to NH high schoolers

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Budding high school artists in New Hampshire are being encouraged to enter the 2017 Congressional Art Competition.

A call for entries went out this week for the annual visual art competition sponsored by Congress. Students are encouraged to submit their paintings, drawing, collages, photographs as well as computer-generated art. The art may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches and up to four inches in depth.

More than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition since it began in 1982. The winning artwork from each congressional district is displayed in an exhibit in the Cannon House Office Building tunnel that leads into the U.S. Capitol that runs for 11 months.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.