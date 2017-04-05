Congressional art competition open to NH high schoolers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Budding high school artists in New Hampshire are being encouraged to enter the 2017 Congressional Art Competition.

A call for entries went out this week for the annual visual art competition sponsored by Congress. Students are encouraged to submit their paintings, drawing, collages, photographs as well as computer-generated art. The art may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches and up to four inches in depth.

More than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition since it began in 1982. The winning artwork from each congressional district is displayed in an exhibit in the Cannon House Office Building tunnel that leads into the U.S. Capitol that runs for 11 months.

