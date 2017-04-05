NH Democrats' budget fails, GOP gathers to caucus

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - House Democrats' attempt to pass a budget with more funding for education, mental health and substance abuse programs has failed, 162 to 196.

The New Hampshire House is in a chaotic situation after members rejected the House Finance Committee's $11.9 billion plan. A group of conservative Republicans broke with leadership to defeat the plan, saying it spent too much money.

Democrats brought forth their own budget, hoping to pick up moderate-leaning Republicans.

With no budget yet passed, the chamber is breaking so the two parties can caucus. Republicans will be looking for a compromise among its members.

The House must send a budget to the Senate by Thursday. As of now, they're working off of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's $12.1 billion plan.

Long-serving members warn that the House will lose negotiating power over the budget if the chamber can't pass its own plan.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.